Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. [AGLE] stock Initiated by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $14

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AGLE] gained 28.02% on the last trading session, reaching $7.11 price per share at the time. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. represents 29.53 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $209.81 million with the latest information. AGLE stock price has been found in the range of $6.26 to $7.67.

If compared to the average trading volume of 70.38K shares, AGLE reached a trading volume of 2797458 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. [AGLE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGLE shares is $18.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGLE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 21, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on September 04, 2018, representing the official price target for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on AGLE stock. On March 14, 2018, analysts increased their price target for AGLE shares from 8 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is set at 0.64 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.44.

Trading performance analysis for AGLE stock

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. [AGLE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.37. With this latest performance, AGLE shares gained by 50.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGLE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.06 for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. [AGLE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.65, while it was recorded at 5.89 for the last single week of trading, and 7.33 for the last 200 days.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. [AGLE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for AGLE is now -121.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -118.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -122.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -97.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. [AGLE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.53. Additionally, AGLE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. [AGLE] managed to generate an average of -$1,029,658 per employee.Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. [AGLE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. posted -0.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.56/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGLE.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. [AGLE]

There are presently around $114 million, or 81.40% of AGLE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGLE stocks are: ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 2,865,524, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.15% of the total institutional ownership; NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 2,852,260 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.83 million in AGLE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $10.67 million in AGLE stock with ownership of nearly 1.035% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:AGLE] by around 998,892 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 760,655 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 18,837,581 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,597,128 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGLE stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 683,680 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 613,006 shares during the same period.