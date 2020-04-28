Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] moved up 8.04: Why It’s Important

Wynn Resorts Limited [NASDAQ: WYNN] closed the trading session at $82.77 on 04/27/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $77.12, while the highest price level was $83.93. The stocks have a year to date performance of -40.40 percent and weekly performance of 12.93 percent. The stock has been moved at -29.32 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 15.75 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -33.19 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.95M shares, WYNN reached to a volume of 5888698 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WYNN shares is $115.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WYNN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Wynn Resorts Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Wynn Resorts Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Buy rating on WYNN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wynn Resorts Limited is set at 7.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for WYNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.06.

WYNN stock trade performance evaluation

Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.93. With this latest performance, WYNN shares gained by 15.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WYNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.23 for Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.20, while it was recorded at 75.17 for the last single week of trading, and 112.59 for the last 200 days.

Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.83 and a Gross Margin at +29.03. Wynn Resorts Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.86.

Return on Total Capital for WYNN is now 8.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 608.12. Additionally, WYNN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 76.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 588.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] managed to generate an average of $4,072 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Wynn Resorts Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Wynn Resorts Limited posted 1.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.6/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WYNN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wynn Resorts Limited go to 19.66%.

Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,365 million, or 78.40% of WYNN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WYNN stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 13,021,033, which is approximately 60.712% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,054,316 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $770.26 million in WYNN stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $474.0 million in WYNN stock with ownership of nearly 38.066% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wynn Resorts Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 210 institutional holders increased their position in Wynn Resorts Limited [NASDAQ:WYNN] by around 14,528,831 shares. Additionally, 236 investors decreased positions by around 10,974,879 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 57,581,347 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,085,057 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WYNN stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,355,212 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 2,543,893 shares during the same period.