Wolfe Research lifts Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Yum! Brands Inc. [NYSE: YUM] gained 2.68% on the last trading session, reaching $88.19 price per share at the time. Yum! Brands Inc. represents 305.05 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $26.90 billion with the latest information. YUM stock price has been found in the range of $86.98 to $88.71.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.96M shares, YUM reached a trading volume of 1838115 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YUM shares is $87.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YUM stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Yum! Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Yum! Brands Inc. stock. On January 17, 2020, analysts increased their price target for YUM shares from 113 to 118.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yum! Brands Inc. is set at 4.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for YUM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for YUM in the course of the last twelve months was 44.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for YUM stock

Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.46. With this latest performance, YUM shares gained by 16.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YUM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.79 for Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.38, while it was recorded at 85.54 for the last single week of trading, and 101.23 for the last 200 days.

Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.82 and a Gross Margin at +50.28. Yum! Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.12.

Return on Total Capital for YUM is now 70.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 56.51. Additionally, YUM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 346.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 215.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] managed to generate an average of $38,059 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.20.Yum! Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Yum! Brands Inc. posted 0.82/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.81/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YUM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yum! Brands Inc. go to 11.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM]

There are presently around $19,745 million, or 78.80% of YUM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YUM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 25,501,341, which is approximately -1.64% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,580,417 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.03 billion in YUM stocks shares; and MAGELLAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $1.76 billion in YUM stock with ownership of nearly 28.088% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yum! Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 409 institutional holders increased their position in Yum! Brands Inc. [NYSE:YUM] by around 16,392,997 shares. Additionally, 528 investors decreased positions by around 17,699,437 shares, while 214 investors held positions by with 195,799,586 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 229,892,020 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YUM stock had 121 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,680,239 shares, while 130 institutional investors sold positions of 5,162,527 shares during the same period.