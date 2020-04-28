why Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $30.50

Xerox Holdings Corporation [NYSE: XRX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.83% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.06%. Over the last 12 months, XRX stock dropped by -44.85%. The one-year Xerox Holdings Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 41.57. The average equity rating for XRX stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.73 billion, with 209.16 million shares outstanding and 203.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.14M shares, XRX stock reached a trading volume of 4935447 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XRX shares is $30.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XRX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Xerox Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $36 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Xerox Holdings Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on XRX stock. On November 12, 2019, analysts increased their price target for XRX shares from 31 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xerox Holdings Corporation is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for XRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for XRX in the course of the last twelve months was 3.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

XRX Stock Performance Analysis:

Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.06. With this latest performance, XRX shares dropped by -9.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.32 for Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.82, while it was recorded at 17.41 for the last single week of trading, and 31.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Xerox Holdings Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.55 and a Gross Margin at +38.98. Xerox Holdings Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.15.

Return on Total Capital for XRX is now 10.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.92. Additionally, XRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] managed to generate an average of $24,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Xerox Holdings Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

XRX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Xerox Holdings Corporation posted 0.91/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.8/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xerox Holdings Corporation go to 1.00%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,355 million, or 90.20% of XRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XRX stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 23,456,087, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,014,821 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $395.61 million in XRX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $290.56 million in XRX stock with ownership of nearly 0.234% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Xerox Holdings Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 212 institutional holders increased their position in Xerox Holdings Corporation [NYSE:XRX] by around 18,577,471 shares. Additionally, 250 investors decreased positions by around 18,604,649 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 149,544,905 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 186,727,025 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XRX stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,872,044 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 2,239,031 shares during the same period.