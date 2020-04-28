why The AES Corporation [AES] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $17.92

The AES Corporation [NYSE: AES] surged by $0.42 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $13.45 during the day while it closed the day at $13.28. The AES Corporation stock has also gained 4.57% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AES stock has declined by -33.86% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -21.33% and lost -33.27% year-on date.

The market cap for AES stock reached $8.82 billion, with 664.25 million shares outstanding and 662.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.98M shares, AES reached a trading volume of 3525257 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The AES Corporation [AES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AES shares is $17.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AES stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for The AES Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2020, representing the official price target for The AES Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $16.50, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on AES stock. On March 16, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for AES shares from 21 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The AES Corporation is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for AES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.15.

AES stock trade performance evaluation

The AES Corporation [AES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.57. With this latest performance, AES shares dropped by -1.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.44 for The AES Corporation [AES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.74, while it was recorded at 12.79 for the last single week of trading, and 16.94 for the last 200 days.

The AES Corporation [AES]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The AES Corporation [AES] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.26 and a Gross Margin at +23.18. The AES Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.96.

Return on Total Capital for AES is now 8.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The AES Corporation [AES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 526.52. Additionally, AES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 619.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.30.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.The AES Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The AES Corporation [AES] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The AES Corporation posted 0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.3/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The AES Corporation go to 7.70%.

The AES Corporation [AES]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,032 million, or 98.40% of AES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 88,789,865, which is approximately 0.42% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 73,251,344 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $942.01 million in AES stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $754.76 million in AES stock with ownership of nearly -4.785% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The AES Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 259 institutional holders increased their position in The AES Corporation [NYSE:AES] by around 69,616,629 shares. Additionally, 273 investors decreased positions by around 52,608,370 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 502,367,782 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 624,592,781 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AES stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,164,274 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 1,962,578 shares during the same period.