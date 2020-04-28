why Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.00

Remark Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MARK] jumped around 0.03 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.41 at the close of the session, up 6.87%. Remark Holdings Inc. stock is now -20.91% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MARK Stock saw the intraday high of $0.4099 and lowest of $0.3805 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.59, which means current price is +62.92% above from all time high which was touched on 02/27/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.97M shares, MARK reached a trading volume of 5931254 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]?

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Remark Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2016, representing the official price target for Remark Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on MARK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Remark Holdings Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for MARK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84.

How has MARK stock performed recently?

Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.67. With this latest performance, MARK shares gained by 12.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MARK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.20 for Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4357, while it was recorded at 0.3884 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6729 for the last 200 days.

Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] shares currently have an operating margin of -53.78 and a Gross Margin at +55.12. Remark Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.25.

Additionally, MARK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 152.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] managed to generate an average of -$74,338 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.Remark Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Earnings analysis for Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Remark Holdings Inc. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -44.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MARK.

Insider trade positions for Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]

There are presently around $2 million, or 12.90% of MARK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MARK stocks are: LAURION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 2,300,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 26.23% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,014,848 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $387000.0 in MARK stocks shares; and EVOKE WEALTH, LLC, currently with $235000.0 in MARK stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Remark Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Remark Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MARK] by around 202,254 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 949,411 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 4,400,616 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,552,281 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MARK stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,354 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 737,518 shares during the same period.