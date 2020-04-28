why Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.50

Everi Holdings Inc. [NYSE: EVRI] price surged by 1.87 percent to reach at $0.08. A sum of 2590904 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.36M shares. Everi Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $4.84 and dropped to a low of $4.32 until finishing in the latest session at $4.35.

The one-year EVRI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 65.2. The average equity rating for EVRI stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVRI shares is $12.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVRI stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Everi Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 26, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SunTrust raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2019, representing the official price target for Everi Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on EVRI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Everi Holdings Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.62.

EVRI Stock Performance Analysis:

Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.58. With this latest performance, EVRI shares gained by 21.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.98 for Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.27, while it was recorded at 4.07 for the last single week of trading, and 9.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Everi Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.40 and a Gross Margin at +53.27. Everi Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.05.

Return on Total Capital for EVRI is now 8.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,081.07. Additionally, EVRI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,070.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 94.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] managed to generate an average of $11,798 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Everi Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

EVRI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Everi Holdings Inc. posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 166.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Everi Holdings Inc. go to 20.00%.

Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $355 million, or 89.90% of EVRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVRI stocks are: EAGLE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 6,237,684, which is approximately 3.897% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,543,136 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.67 million in EVRI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $22.71 million in EVRI stock with ownership of nearly 35.365% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Everi Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in Everi Holdings Inc. [NYSE:EVRI] by around 24,067,360 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 8,977,123 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 50,025,136 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,069,619 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVRI stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,595,144 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,423,736 shares during the same period.