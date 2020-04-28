Tuesday, April 28, 2020
type here...
Companies

why Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.50

By Brandon Evans
0
0

Must read

Finance

Market Analysts see Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] gaining to $86. Time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Starbucks Corporation traded at a high on 04/24/20, posting a 0.57 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $75.58. The results...
Read more
Finance

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] is 21.68% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Eli Lilly and Company traded at a high on 04/23/20, posting a 2.05 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $159.93....
Read more
Finance

Market Analysts see Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] gaining to $7.50. Time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Vonage Holdings Corp. stock went on a downward path that fall over 0.00% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more
Companies

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] stock Upgrade by Evercore ISI analyst, price target now $95

Edison Baldwin - 0
American Electric Power Company Inc. price plunged by -2.33 percent to reach at -$1.98. A sum of 2417176 shares traded at recent session...
Read more

Everi Holdings Inc. [NYSE: EVRI] price surged by 1.87 percent to reach at $0.08. A sum of 2590904 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.36M shares. Everi Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $4.84 and dropped to a low of $4.32 until finishing in the latest session at $4.35.

The one-year EVRI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 65.2. The average equity rating for EVRI stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVRI shares is $12.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVRI stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Everi Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 26, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SunTrust raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2019, representing the official price target for Everi Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on EVRI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Everi Holdings Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.62.

EVRI Stock Performance Analysis:

Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.58. With this latest performance, EVRI shares gained by 21.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.98 for Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.27, while it was recorded at 4.07 for the last single week of trading, and 9.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Everi Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.40 and a Gross Margin at +53.27. Everi Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.05.

Return on Total Capital for EVRI is now 8.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,081.07. Additionally, EVRI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,070.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 94.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] managed to generate an average of $11,798 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Everi Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

EVRI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Everi Holdings Inc. posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 166.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Everi Holdings Inc. go to 20.00%.

Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $355 million, or 89.90% of EVRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVRI stocks are: EAGLE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 6,237,684, which is approximately 3.897% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,543,136 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.67 million in EVRI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $22.71 million in EVRI stock with ownership of nearly 35.365% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Everi Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in Everi Holdings Inc. [NYSE:EVRI] by around 24,067,360 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 8,977,123 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 50,025,136 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,069,619 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVRI stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,595,144 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,423,736 shares during the same period.

Previous articleLendingClub Corporation [LC] Stock trading around $6.90 per share: What’s Next?

More articles

Companies

Market cap of Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO] reaches 551.09M – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Aptose Biosciences Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -10.71% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less...
Read more
Companies

Societe Generale lifts The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Edison Baldwin - 0
The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. price surged by 3.69 percent to reach at $6.54. A sum of 2695658 shares traded at recent session...
Read more
Companies

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF] Stock trading around $10.61 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. price surged by 16.59 percent to reach at $1.51. A sum of 2948143 shares traded at recent session while...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Market

Zillow Group Inc. [Z] Revenue clocked in at $2.74 billion, down -6.38% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Zillow Group Inc. gained 5.66% on the last trading session, reaching $43.01 price per share at the time. Zillow Group Inc. represents 144.31...
Read more
Industry

Destination XL Group Inc. [DXLG] Is Currently 46.63 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Destination XL Group Inc. surged by $0.13 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $0.42 during the day...
Read more
Finance

Dollar General Corporation [DG] moved up 1.99: Why It’s Important

Caleb Clifford - 0
Dollar General Corporation traded at a high on 04/27/20, posting a 1.99 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $179.49. The...
Read more
Companies

why Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.50

Brandon Evans - 0
Everi Holdings Inc. price surged by 1.87 percent to reach at $0.08. A sum of 2590904 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more
Market

Net Element Inc. [NETE] Stock trading around $2.48 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Net Element Inc. gained 26.53% or 0.52 points to close at $2.48 with a heavy trading volume of 2615996 shares. It opened the...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Market

Zillow Group Inc. [Z] Revenue clocked in at $2.74 billion, down -6.38% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Zillow Group Inc. gained 5.66% on the last trading session, reaching $43.01 price per share at the time. Zillow Group Inc. represents 144.31...
Read more
Industry

Destination XL Group Inc. [DXLG] Is Currently 46.63 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Destination XL Group Inc. surged by $0.13 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $0.42 during the day...
Read more

Popular Category