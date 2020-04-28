Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] Stock trading around $20.66 per share: What’s Next?

Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE: WY] traded at a high on 04/27/20, posting a 5.35 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $20.66. The results of the trading session contributed to over 3549291 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Weyerhaeuser Company stands at 3.67% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.50%.

The market cap for WY stock reached $15.45 billion, with 747.78 million shares outstanding and 744.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.82M shares, WY reached a trading volume of 3549291 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WY shares is $27.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WY stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Weyerhaeuser Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Seaport Global Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2019, representing the official price target for Weyerhaeuser Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weyerhaeuser Company is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for WY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

How has WY stock performed recently?

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.72. With this latest performance, WY shares gained by 13.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.85 for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.51, while it was recorded at 19.41 for the last single week of trading, and 26.42 for the last 200 days.

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.55 and a Gross Margin at +17.42. Weyerhaeuser Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.16.

Return on Total Capital for WY is now 1.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.89. Additionally, WY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 76.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] managed to generate an average of -$8,085 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Weyerhaeuser Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Weyerhaeuser Company posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 22.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Weyerhaeuser Company go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]

There are presently around $11,389 million, or 79.40% of WY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 109,966,574, which is approximately 1.019% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 53,337,591 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.05 billion in WY stocks shares; and FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $814.39 million in WY stock with ownership of nearly -5.029% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Weyerhaeuser Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 401 institutional holders increased their position in Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE:WY] by around 32,047,048 shares. Additionally, 434 investors decreased positions by around 28,035,130 shares, while 152 investors held positions by with 520,688,484 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 580,770,662 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WY stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,076,435 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 6,420,374 shares during the same period.