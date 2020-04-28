WABCO Holdings Inc. [WBC] fell -1.13% so far this year. What now?

WABCO Holdings Inc. [NYSE: WBC] loss -0.88% or -1.19 points to close at $133.97 with a heavy trading volume of 1797929 shares. It opened the trading session at $135.30, the shares rose to $135.315 and dropped to $133.97, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WBC points out that the company has recorded -0.72% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -14.31% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, WBC reached to a volume of 1797929 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about WABCO Holdings Inc. [WBC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBC shares is $135.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for WABCO Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 30, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2019, representing the official price target for WABCO Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WABCO Holdings Inc. is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for WBC in the course of the last twelve months was 23.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

Trading performance analysis for WBC stock

WABCO Holdings Inc. [WBC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.80. With this latest performance, WBC shares dropped by -0.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.89 for WABCO Holdings Inc. [WBC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 133.87, while it was recorded at 134.89 for the last single week of trading, and 134.25 for the last 200 days.

WABCO Holdings Inc. [WBC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WABCO Holdings Inc. [WBC] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.48 and a Gross Margin at +29.57. WABCO Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.18.

Return on Total Capital for WBC is now 16.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, WABCO Holdings Inc. [WBC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.44. Additionally, WBC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WABCO Holdings Inc. [WBC] managed to generate an average of $17,669 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.WABCO Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

WABCO Holdings Inc. [WBC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, WABCO Holdings Inc. posted 1.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.9/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -13.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WABCO Holdings Inc. go to 6.51%.

An analysis of insider ownership at WABCO Holdings Inc. [WBC]

There are presently around $6,930 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WBC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,724,929, which is approximately 1.242% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,691,478 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $498.94 million in WBC stocks shares; and KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $309.96 million in WBC stock with ownership of nearly -0.951% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in WABCO Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 166 institutional holders increased their position in WABCO Holdings Inc. [NYSE:WBC] by around 9,628,114 shares. Additionally, 144 investors decreased positions by around 6,893,784 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 34,748,908 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,270,806 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WBC stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,868,800 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 1,537,928 shares during the same period.