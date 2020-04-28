Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] gain 132.79% so far this year. What now?

Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE: TDOC] gained 0.70% or 1.36 points to close at $194.89 with a heavy trading volume of 3622277 shares. It opened the trading session at $196.03, the shares rose to $203.85 and dropped to $193.65, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TDOC points out that the company has recorded 185.34% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -264.55% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.26M shares, TDOC reached to a volume of 3622277 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDOC shares is $146.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDOC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Teladoc Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Teladoc Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $140, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Hold rating on TDOC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teladoc Health Inc. is set at 13.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for TDOC in the course of the last twelve months was 523.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.50.

Trading performance analysis for TDOC stock

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.40. With this latest performance, TDOC shares gained by 22.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 185.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 237.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.50 for Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 145.10, while it was recorded at 185.64 for the last single week of trading, and 93.71 for the last 200 days.

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.12 and a Gross Margin at +59.62. Teladoc Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.87.

Return on Total Capital for TDOC is now -4.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.40. Additionally, TDOC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] managed to generate an average of -$41,193 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Teladoc Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Teladoc Health Inc. posted -0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.44/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TDOC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teladoc Health Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]

There are presently around $16,981 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TDOC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,163,117, which is approximately -0.037% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,668,053 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.29 billion in TDOC stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $1.11 billion in TDOC stock with ownership of nearly 52.562% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teladoc Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 242 institutional holders increased their position in Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE:TDOC] by around 8,026,982 shares. Additionally, 178 investors decreased positions by around 11,021,816 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 68,693,844 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,742,642 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TDOC stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,006,050 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 589,082 shares during the same period.