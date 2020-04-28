Tuesday, April 28, 2020
type here...
Companies

Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] Revenue clocked in at $2.05 billion, down -49.39% YTD: What’s Next?

By Misty Lee
0
0

Must read

Industry

Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG] Stock trading around $10.81 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Change Healthcare Inc. surged by $0.59 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $10.95 during the day while...
Read more
Finance

Telsey Advisory Group lifts Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Brandon Evans - 0
Urban Outfitters Inc. price surged by 1.68 percent to reach at $0.26. A sum of 2258514 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more
Finance

MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] Stock trading around $6.63 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
MGIC Investment Corporation jumped around 0.34 points on Monday, while shares priced at $6.63 at the close of the session, up 5.41%. MGIC...
Read more
Industry

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] is -51.62% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Brandon Evans - 0
Howmet Aerospace Inc. closed the trading session at $11.41 on 04/27/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.86,...
Read more

Synovus Financial Corp. [NYSE: SNV] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.49% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 14.22%. Over the last 12 months, SNV stock dropped by -45.57%. The one-year Synovus Financial Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.78. The average equity rating for SNV stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.89 billion, with 145.51 million shares outstanding and 145.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.20M shares, SNV stock reached a trading volume of 2856965 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNV shares is $26.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Synovus Financial Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James dropped their target price from $46 to $41. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Synovus Financial Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $40 to $38, while Evercore ISI kept a In-line rating on SNV stock. On August 27, 2019, analysts increased their price target for SNV shares from 40 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synovus Financial Corp. is set at 1.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNV in the course of the last twelve months was 7.36.

SNV Stock Performance Analysis:

Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.22. With this latest performance, SNV shares gained by 6.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.29 for Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.81, while it was recorded at 17.69 for the last single week of trading, and 32.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Synovus Financial Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.78. Synovus Financial Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.43.

Return on Total Capital for SNV is now 11.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 90.19. Additionally, SNV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] managed to generate an average of $121,217 per employee.

SNV Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Synovus Financial Corp. posted 1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.99/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Synovus Financial Corp. go to 8.00%.

Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,167 million, or 81.70% of SNV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNV stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,061,016, which is approximately 5.592% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,469,903 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $244.07 million in SNV stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $141.57 million in SNV stock with ownership of nearly 0.793% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Synovus Financial Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 154 institutional holders increased their position in Synovus Financial Corp. [NYSE:SNV] by around 14,751,349 shares. Additionally, 218 investors decreased positions by around 15,189,736 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 89,669,409 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 119,610,494 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNV stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,337,697 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 3,417,990 shares during the same period.

Previous articleGrubhub Inc. [GRUB] Stock trading around $46.68 per share: What’s Next?
Next articleMarket Analysts see KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR] gaining to $19. Time to buy?

More articles

Companies

why Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.50

Brandon Evans - 0
Everi Holdings Inc. price surged by 1.87 percent to reach at $0.08. A sum of 2590904 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more
Companies

Market cap of Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO] reaches 551.09M – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Aptose Biosciences Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -10.71% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less...
Read more
Companies

Societe Generale lifts The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Edison Baldwin - 0
The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. price surged by 3.69 percent to reach at $6.54. A sum of 2695658 shares traded at recent session...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Market

Zillow Group Inc. [Z] Revenue clocked in at $2.74 billion, down -6.38% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Zillow Group Inc. gained 5.66% on the last trading session, reaching $43.01 price per share at the time. Zillow Group Inc. represents 144.31...
Read more
Industry

Destination XL Group Inc. [DXLG] Is Currently 46.63 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Destination XL Group Inc. surged by $0.13 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $0.42 during the day...
Read more
Finance

Dollar General Corporation [DG] moved up 1.99: Why It’s Important

Caleb Clifford - 0
Dollar General Corporation traded at a high on 04/27/20, posting a 1.99 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $179.49. The...
Read more
Companies

why Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.50

Brandon Evans - 0
Everi Holdings Inc. price surged by 1.87 percent to reach at $0.08. A sum of 2590904 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more
Market

Net Element Inc. [NETE] Stock trading around $2.48 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Net Element Inc. gained 26.53% or 0.52 points to close at $2.48 with a heavy trading volume of 2615996 shares. It opened the...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Market

Zillow Group Inc. [Z] Revenue clocked in at $2.74 billion, down -6.38% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Zillow Group Inc. gained 5.66% on the last trading session, reaching $43.01 price per share at the time. Zillow Group Inc. represents 144.31...
Read more
Industry

Destination XL Group Inc. [DXLG] Is Currently 46.63 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Destination XL Group Inc. surged by $0.13 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $0.42 during the day...
Read more

Popular Category