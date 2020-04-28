Stifel lifts Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Whiting Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: WLL] slipped around -0.1 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.02 at the close of the session, down -8.93%. Whiting Petroleum Corporation stock is now -86.10% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WLL Stock saw the intraday high of $1.12 and lowest of $0.72 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 28.86, which means current price is +308.00% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 22.67M shares, WLL reached a trading volume of 50247011 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WLL shares is $4.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WLL stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Whiting Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Whiting Petroleum Corporation stock. On March 20, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for WLL shares from 6 to 1.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Whiting Petroleum Corporation is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for WLL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for WLL in the course of the last twelve months was 0.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has WLL stock performed recently?

Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 203.84. With this latest performance, WLL shares gained by 7.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WLL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.63 for Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2024, while it was recorded at 1.0079 for the last single week of trading, and 6.0895 for the last 200 days.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.34 and a Gross Margin at +12.77. Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.34.

Return on Total Capital for WLL is now 0.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.07. Additionally, WLL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 70.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] managed to generate an average of -$477,556 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Whiting Petroleum Corporation posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -188.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WLL.

Insider trade positions for Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL]

There are presently around $102 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WLL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,152,125, which is approximately 2.086% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 12,918,811 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.47 million in WLL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $10.97 million in WLL stock with ownership of nearly 11.195% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Whiting Petroleum Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in Whiting Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:WLL] by around 14,436,362 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 15,561,757 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 60,891,935 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,890,054 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WLL stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,741,282 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 8,084,001 shares during the same period.