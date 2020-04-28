Stage Stores Inc. [SSI] Revenue clocked in at $1.68 billion, down -90.79% YTD: What’s Next?

Stage Stores Inc. [NYSE: SSI] price surged by 91.13 percent to reach at $0.36. A sum of 5817833 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.30M shares. Stage Stores Inc. shares reached a high of $0.8419 and dropped to a low of $0.3837 until finishing in the latest session at $0.75.

Guru’s Opinion on Stage Stores Inc. [SSI]:

Johnson Rice have made an estimate for Stage Stores Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on April 03, 2017, representing the official price target for Stage Stores Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stage Stores Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for SSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96.

SSI Stock Performance Analysis:

Stage Stores Inc. [SSI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 112.54. With this latest performance, SSI shares gained by 71.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.76 for Stage Stores Inc. [SSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4883, while it was recorded at 0.4388 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1472 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Stage Stores Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Stage Stores Inc. [SSI] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.91 and a Gross Margin at +23.97. Stage Stores Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.36.

Return on Total Capital for SSI is now -12.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Stage Stores Inc. [SSI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 100.23. Additionally, SSI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 98.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Stage Stores Inc. [SSI] managed to generate an average of -$6,464 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 669.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.05.Stage Stores Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Stage Stores Inc. [SSI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6 million, or 44.20% of SSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SSI stocks are: AXAR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L.P. with ownership of 4,300,000, which is approximately -50% of the company’s market cap and around 12.00% of the total institutional ownership; ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP, holding 1,793,972 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $701000.0 in SSI stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $416000.0 in SSI stock with ownership of nearly 105.079% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Stage Stores Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Stage Stores Inc. [NYSE:SSI] by around 4,426,268 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 6,332,639 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 3,724,341 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,483,248 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SSI stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,334,071 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 95,066 shares during the same period.