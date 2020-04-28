Societe Generale lifts The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [NYSE: GS] price surged by 3.69 percent to reach at $6.54. A sum of 2695658 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.52M shares. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. shares reached a high of $184.25 and dropped to a low of $178.72 until finishing in the latest session at $183.54.

The one-year GS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.41. The average equity rating for GS stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GS shares is $211.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson dropped their target price from $310 to $165. The new note on the price target was released on April 02, 2020, representing the official price target for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $160, while Berenberg analysts kept a Hold rating on GS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is set at 9.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for GS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 386.31.

GS Stock Performance Analysis:

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.74. With this latest performance, GS shares gained by 10.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.33 for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 180.37, while it was recorded at 177.08 for the last single week of trading, and 209.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.00. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.03.

Return on Total Capital for GS is now 2.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 453.96. Additionally, GS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 279.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] managed to generate an average of $221,044 per employee.

GS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. posted 5.81/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 4.89/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. go to 5.38%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $43,147 million, or 76.40% of GS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,931,160, which is approximately -0.628% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 20,056,809 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.55 billion in GS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.51 billion in GS stock with ownership of nearly -3.898% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 640 institutional holders increased their position in The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [NYSE:GS] by around 12,083,619 shares. Additionally, 615 investors decreased positions by around 17,835,028 shares, while 196 investors held positions by with 213,846,913 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 243,765,560 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GS stock had 159 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,911,258 shares, while 114 institutional investors sold positions of 2,251,429 shares during the same period.