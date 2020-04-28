SCYNEXIS Inc. [SCYX] moved up 9.63: Why It’s Important

SCYNEXIS Inc. [NASDAQ: SCYX] surged by $0.08 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $0.92 during the day while it closed the day at $0.91. SCYNEXIS Inc. stock has also loss -10.61% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SCYX stock has declined by -4.12% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -15.57% and gained 0.20% year-on date.

The market cap for SCYX stock reached $89.97 million, with 98.67 million shares outstanding and 91.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 903.83K shares, SCYX reached a trading volume of 1649384 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SCYNEXIS Inc. [SCYX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SCYX shares is $5.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SCYX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for SCYNEXIS Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 27, 2018, representing the official price target for SCYNEXIS Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on SCYX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SCYNEXIS Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCYX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 899.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49.

SCYX stock trade performance evaluation

SCYNEXIS Inc. [SCYX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.61. With this latest performance, SCYX shares gained by 18.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCYX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.08 for SCYNEXIS Inc. [SCYX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8641, while it was recorded at 0.8585 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0023 for the last 200 days.

SCYNEXIS Inc. [SCYX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SCYNEXIS Inc. [SCYX] shares currently have an operating margin of -40430.58. SCYNEXIS Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44388.43.

Return on Total Capital for SCYX is now -132.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -145.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -243.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -97.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SCYNEXIS Inc. [SCYX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 115.42. Additionally, SCYX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 115.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SCYNEXIS Inc. [SCYX] managed to generate an average of -$1,989,259 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.SCYNEXIS Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SCYNEXIS Inc. [SCYX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SCYNEXIS Inc. posted -0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.2/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -130.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SCYX.

SCYNEXIS Inc. [SCYX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $33 million, or 47.10% of SCYX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SCYX stocks are: FEDERATED HERMES, INC. with ownership of 18,610,412, which is approximately 170.957% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; CAXTON CORP, holding 7,936,111 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.6 million in SCYX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.31 million in SCYX stock with ownership of nearly 7.426% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SCYNEXIS Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in SCYNEXIS Inc. [NASDAQ:SCYX] by around 21,640,215 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 503,915 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 17,687,841 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,831,971 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SCYX stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,766,367 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 116,886 shares during the same period.