QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] Stock trading around $0.48 per share: What’s Next?

QEP Resources Inc. [NYSE: QEP] loss -10.60% or -0.06 points to close at $0.48 with a heavy trading volume of 10748950 shares. It opened the trading session at $0.489, the shares rose to $0.495 and dropped to $0.4305, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for QEP points out that the company has recorded -86.09% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -84.62% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 11.07M shares, QEP reached to a volume of 10748950 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about QEP Resources Inc. [QEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QEP shares is $2.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QEP stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for QEP Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2020, representing the official price target for QEP Resources Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $1, while Stephens kept a Equal-Weight rating on QEP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QEP Resources Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for QEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for QEP in the course of the last twelve months was 0.16.

Trading performance analysis for QEP stock

QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 60.64. With this latest performance, QEP shares gained by 20.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.94 for QEP Resources Inc. [QEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9863, while it was recorded at 0.4705 for the last single week of trading, and 3.1305 for the last 200 days.

QEP Resources Inc. [QEP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.75 and a Gross Margin at +26.07. QEP Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.07.

Return on Total Capital for QEP is now 4.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.81. Additionally, QEP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] managed to generate an average of -$392,339 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.QEP Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

QEP Resources Inc. [QEP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, QEP Resources Inc. posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 850.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for QEP Resources Inc. go to 45.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at QEP Resources Inc. [QEP]

There are presently around $138 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QEP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 38,042,122, which is approximately 5.663% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,048,244 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.45 million in QEP stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $9.43 million in QEP stock with ownership of nearly -0.895% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in QEP Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in QEP Resources Inc. [NYSE:QEP] by around 47,069,055 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 51,283,205 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 158,921,719 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 257,273,979 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QEP stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,904,682 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 9,132,365 shares during the same period.