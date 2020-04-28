Organovo Holdings Inc. [ONVO] is 20.80% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Organovo Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ONVO] gained 17.47% on the last trading session, reaching $0.43 price per share at the time. Organovo Holdings Inc. represents 131.75 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $56.61 million with the latest information. ONVO stock price has been found in the range of $0.3627 to $0.45.

If compared to the average trading volume of 638.80K shares, ONVO reached a trading volume of 2179071 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Organovo Holdings Inc. [ONVO]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Organovo Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2017, representing the official price target for Organovo Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Organovo Holdings Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

Trading performance analysis for ONVO stock

Organovo Holdings Inc. [ONVO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.90. With this latest performance, ONVO shares gained by 50.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.81 for Organovo Holdings Inc. [ONVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3033, while it was recorded at 0.3621 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3506 for the last 200 days.

Organovo Holdings Inc. [ONVO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Organovo Holdings Inc. [ONVO] shares currently have an operating margin of -882.37 and a Gross Margin at +52.60. Organovo Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -861.70.

Return on Total Capital for ONVO is now -67.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -65.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -58.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Organovo Holdings Inc. [ONVO] managed to generate an average of -$436,639 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Organovo Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.20 and a Current Ratio set at 13.20.

Organovo Holdings Inc. [ONVO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Organovo Holdings Inc. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ONVO.

An analysis of insider ownership at Organovo Holdings Inc. [ONVO]

There are presently around $23 million, or 39.10% of ONVO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONVO stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 19,499,439, which is approximately 2.905% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC., holding 12,807,832 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.69 million in ONVO stocks shares; and SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $4.69 million in ONVO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Organovo Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Organovo Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ONVO] by around 2,709,541 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 1,641,781 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 59,152,144 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,503,466 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONVO stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,510,418 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 502,648 shares during the same period.