Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund [NEA] is -11.54% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Caleb Clifford
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund [NYSE: NEA] loss -2.38% or -0.31 points to close at $12.72 with a heavy trading volume of 1888152 shares. The daily chart for NEA points out that the company has recorded -10.36% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 981.97K shares, NEA reached to a volume of 1888152 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund [NEA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82.

Trading performance analysis for NEA stock

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund [NEA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.68. With this latest performance, NEA shares dropped by -6.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.70 for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund [NEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.70, while it was recorded at 13.20 for the last single week of trading, and 14.14 for the last 200 days.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund [NEA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

An analysis of insider ownership at Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund [NEA]

118 institutional holders increased their position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund [NYSE:NEA] by around 4,102,841 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 4,774,026 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 52,381,234 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,258,101 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEA stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,150,172 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,493,596 shares during the same period.

