New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT] is -66.29% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NASDAQ: NYMT] closed the trading session at $2.10 on 04/27/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.98, while the highest price level was $2.14. The stocks have a year to date performance of -66.29 percent and weekly performance of 4.48 percent. The stock has been moved at -66.02 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 16.02 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -66.61 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.93M shares, NYMT reached to a volume of 9653537 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NYMT shares is $5.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NYMT stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2020, representing the official price target for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6.25, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Neutral rating on NYMT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

NYMT stock trade performance evaluation

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.48. With this latest performance, NYMT shares gained by 16.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.39 for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.41, while it was recorded at 2.05 for the last single week of trading, and 5.50 for the last 200 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.47 and a Gross Margin at +98.05. New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.01.

Return on Total Capital for NYMT is now 0.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 957.09. Additionally, NYMT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 90.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 89.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,063.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT] managed to generate an average of $3,158,836 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, New York Mortgage Trust Inc. posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NYMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. go to 6.60%.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $337 million, or 45.80% of NYMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NYMT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 48,699,160, which is approximately 16.216% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,382,396 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.44 million in NYMT stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $18.21 million in NYMT stock with ownership of nearly 26.551% of the company’s market capitalization.

151 institutional holders increased their position in New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NASDAQ:NYMT] by around 36,735,476 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 4,157,020 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 129,159,331 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 170,051,827 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NYMT stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,865,550 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,637,298 shares during the same period.