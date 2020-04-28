Needham lifts Tapestry Inc. [TPR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Tapestry Inc. [NYSE: TPR] jumped around 1.41 points on Monday, while shares priced at $15.05 at the close of the session, up 10.34%. Tapestry Inc. stock is now -44.20% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TPR Stock saw the intraday high of $15.33 and lowest of $13.7309 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 36.06, which means current price is +47.84% above from all time high which was touched on 02/06/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.55M shares, TPR reached a trading volume of 5712827 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tapestry Inc. [TPR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPR shares is $22.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Tapestry Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Tapestry Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tapestry Inc. is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for TPR in the course of the last twelve months was 49.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has TPR stock performed recently?

Tapestry Inc. [TPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.91. With this latest performance, TPR shares dropped by -0.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.12 for Tapestry Inc. [TPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.41, while it was recorded at 13.92 for the last single week of trading, and 24.08 for the last 200 days.

Tapestry Inc. [TPR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tapestry Inc. [TPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.07 and a Gross Margin at +67.72. Tapestry Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.68.

Return on Total Capital for TPR is now 18.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tapestry Inc. [TPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.62. Additionally, TPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tapestry Inc. [TPR] managed to generate an average of $30,638 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.Tapestry Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Tapestry Inc. [TPR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tapestry Inc. posted 0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.41/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tapestry Inc. go to -6.88%.

Insider trade positions for Tapestry Inc. [TPR]

There are presently around $3,325 million, or 91.60% of TPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,350,098, which is approximately -2.761% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 20,762,962 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $283.21 million in TPR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $259.51 million in TPR stock with ownership of nearly -0.941% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tapestry Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 240 institutional holders increased their position in Tapestry Inc. [NYSE:TPR] by around 27,496,598 shares. Additionally, 295 investors decreased positions by around 33,075,055 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 183,181,061 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 243,752,714 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TPR stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,772,760 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 5,059,291 shares during the same period.