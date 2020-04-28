Nautilus Inc. [NLS] Is Currently -7.70 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Nautilus Inc. [NYSE: NLS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.70% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 29.37%. Over the last 12 months, NLS stock rose by 10.72%. The one-year Nautilus Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.85. The average equity rating for NLS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $178.24 million, with 29.76 million shares outstanding and 28.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.29M shares, NLS stock reached a trading volume of 1765127 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Nautilus Inc. [NLS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLS shares is $6.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SunTrust have made an estimate for Nautilus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Nautilus Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Lake Street analysts kept a Buy rating on NLS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nautilus Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37.

NLS Stock Performance Analysis:

Nautilus Inc. [NLS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.37. With this latest performance, NLS shares gained by 153.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 240.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.57 for Nautilus Inc. [NLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.10, while it was recorded at 5.88 for the last single week of trading, and 2.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nautilus Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nautilus Inc. [NLS] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.23 and a Gross Margin at +35.75. Nautilus Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.84.

Return on Total Capital for NLS is now -16.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -57.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -67.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nautilus Inc. [NLS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.59. Additionally, NLS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nautilus Inc. [NLS] managed to generate an average of -$212,661 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.12.Nautilus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

NLS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nautilus Inc. posted -0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -866.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nautilus Inc. go to 10.00%.

Nautilus Inc. [NLS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $99 million, or 67.60% of NLS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLS stocks are: D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. with ownership of 1,863,393, which is approximately 4.743% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 1,655,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.74 million in NLS stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $6.54 million in NLS stock with ownership of nearly 10.757% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nautilus Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Nautilus Inc. [NYSE:NLS] by around 1,831,479 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 4,799,332 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 8,594,552 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,225,363 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLS stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 895,118 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,680,743 shares during the same period.