Mizuho Downgrade Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [NYSE: MPW] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.77% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.45%. Over the last 12 months, MPW stock dropped by -6.69%. The one-year Medical Properties Trust Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.94. The average equity rating for MPW stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.44 billion, with 517.27 million shares outstanding and 514.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.44M shares, MPW stock reached a trading volume of 3116985 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPW shares is $20.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPW stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Medical Properties Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Medical Properties Trust Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medical Properties Trust Inc. is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.83.

MPW Stock Performance Analysis:

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.45. With this latest performance, MPW shares dropped by -7.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.65 for Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.52, while it was recorded at 15.77 for the last single week of trading, and 19.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Medical Properties Trust Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.52 and a Gross Margin at +79.54. Medical Properties Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +43.59.

Return on Total Capital for MPW is now 2.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 101.05. Additionally, MPW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 100.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] managed to generate an average of $4,329,953 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

MPW Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Medical Properties Trust Inc. posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -13.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPW.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,972 million, or 85.80% of MPW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 79,026,482, which is approximately 15.503% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 63,329,544 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.01 billion in MPW stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $503.48 million in MPW stock with ownership of nearly 35.527% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Medical Properties Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 296 institutional holders increased their position in Medical Properties Trust Inc. [NYSE:MPW] by around 86,710,903 shares. Additionally, 182 investors decreased positions by around 25,237,920 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 327,371,043 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 439,319,866 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPW stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,220,798 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 8,628,047 shares during the same period.