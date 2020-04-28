MGM Resorts International [MGM] fell -54.22% so far this year. What now?

MGM Resorts International [NYSE: MGM] price surged by 9.25 percent to reach at $1.29. A sum of 30368572 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 23.00M shares. MGM Resorts International shares reached a high of $15.50 and dropped to a low of $14.10 until finishing in the latest session at $15.23.

The one-year MGM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.09. The average equity rating for MGM stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on MGM Resorts International [MGM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGM shares is $24.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for MGM Resorts International shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2020, representing the official price target for MGM Resorts International stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $102 to $119, while Imperial Capital kept a Outperform rating on MGM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MGM Resorts International is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGM in the course of the last twelve months was 9.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

MGM Stock Performance Analysis:

MGM Resorts International [MGM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.56. With this latest performance, MGM shares gained by 13.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.92 for MGM Resorts International [MGM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.30, while it was recorded at 13.89 for the last single week of trading, and 26.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MGM Resorts International Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MGM Resorts International [MGM] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.71 and a Gross Margin at +30.94. MGM Resorts International’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.86.

Return on Total Capital for MGM is now 5.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MGM Resorts International [MGM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 202.01. Additionally, MGM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 200.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MGM Resorts International [MGM] managed to generate an average of $29,235 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.MGM Resorts International’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

MGM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MGM Resorts International posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.21/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -76.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGM.

MGM Resorts International [MGM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,919 million, or 88.00% of MGM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGM stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 53,522,989, which is approximately -3.5% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 52,969,944 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $738.4 million in MGM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $445.95 million in MGM stock with ownership of nearly 0.519% of the company’s market capitalization.

243 institutional holders increased their position in MGM Resorts International [NYSE:MGM] by around 33,702,826 shares. Additionally, 240 investors decreased positions by around 39,795,984 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 351,096,989 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 424,595,799 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGM stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,484,577 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 4,727,910 shares during the same period.