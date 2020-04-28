Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [MXIM] stock Initiated by Nomura analyst, price target now $50

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [NASDAQ: MXIM] gained 2.78% on the last trading session, reaching $55.16 price per share at the time. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. represents 268.98 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $14.84 billion with the latest information. MXIM stock price has been found in the range of $53.50 to $55.375.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.75M shares, MXIM reached a trading volume of 4551602 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [MXIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MXIM shares is $57.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MXIM stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Nomura have made an estimate for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $62 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Barclays analysts kept a Underweight rating on MXIM stock. On October 30, 2019, analysts increased their price target for MXIM shares from 57 to 62.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. is set at 2.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for MXIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for MXIM in the course of the last twelve months was 65.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.00.

Trading performance analysis for MXIM stock

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [MXIM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.45. With this latest performance, MXIM shares gained by 9.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MXIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.55 for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [MXIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.44, while it was recorded at 52.80 for the last single week of trading, and 57.20 for the last 200 days.

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [MXIM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [MXIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.57 and a Gross Margin at +64.72. Maxim Integrated Products Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.76.

Return on Total Capital for MXIM is now 24.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 43.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [MXIM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.79. Additionally, MXIM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [MXIM] managed to generate an average of $116,041 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Maxim Integrated Products Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.00 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [MXIM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Maxim Integrated Products Inc. posted 0.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.52/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MXIM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. go to 8.92%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [MXIM]

There are presently around $13,330 million, or 93.50% of MXIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MXIM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,646,609, which is approximately 2.147% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 28,795,112 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.55 billion in MXIM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.18 billion in MXIM stock with ownership of nearly 3.161% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 334 institutional holders increased their position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [NASDAQ:MXIM] by around 19,566,379 shares. Additionally, 190 investors decreased positions by around 22,824,593 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 205,979,541 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 248,370,513 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MXIM stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,796,364 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 1,297,919 shares during the same period.