Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Market cap of Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE] reaches 5.98M – now what?

By Caleb Clifford
Viveve Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: VIVE] gained 9.71% or 0.05 points to close at $0.60 with a heavy trading volume of 4475412 shares. It opened the trading session at $0.5705, the shares rose to $0.65 and dropped to $0.55, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VIVE points out that the company has recorded -88.89% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -13.21% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.75M shares, VIVE reached to a volume of 4475412 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIVE shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIVE stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Viveve Medical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on July 23, 2019, representing the official price target for Viveve Medical Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viveve Medical Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.34.

Trading performance analysis for VIVE stock

Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.88. With this latest performance, VIVE shares dropped by -20.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.75 for Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8379, while it was recorded at 0.5592 for the last single week of trading, and 5.4966 for the last 200 days.

Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE] shares currently have an operating margin of -455.87 and a Gross Margin at +15.47. Viveve Medical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -647.57.

Return on Total Capital for VIVE is now -106.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -151.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -396.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -115.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.53. Additionally, VIVE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE] managed to generate an average of -$773,200 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Viveve Medical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Viveve Medical Inc. posted -38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -34.56/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -10.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIVE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Viveve Medical Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE]

There are presently around $0 million, or 7.40% of VIVE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIVE stocks are: HIGHTOWER ADVISORS, LLC with ownership of 435,906, which is approximately -0.215% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; A.R.T. ADVISORS, LLC, holding 96,243 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $53000.0 in VIVE stocks shares; and ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P., currently with $45000.0 in VIVE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Viveve Medical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Viveve Medical Inc. [NASDAQ:VIVE] by around 289,464 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 25,536 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 417,276 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 732,276 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIVE stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 283,577 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 24,513 shares during the same period.

