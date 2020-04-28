Market cap of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] reaches 47.78M – now what?

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [NASDAQ: WTER] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.48% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.82%. Over the last 12 months, WTER stock dropped by -56.09%. The one-year The Alkaline Water Company Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 56.65. The average equity rating for WTER stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $47.78 million, with 47.31 million shares outstanding and 39.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 615.91K shares, WTER stock reached a trading volume of 2172189 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WTER shares is $2.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WTER stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for WTER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

WTER Stock Performance Analysis:

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.82. With this latest performance, WTER shares gained by 63.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WTER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.52 for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7727, while it was recorded at 1.0660 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3161 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Alkaline Water Company Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.04 and a Gross Margin at +38.40. The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.76.

Return on Total Capital for WTER is now -91.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -145.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -145.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -70.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.57. Additionally, WTER Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] managed to generate an average of -$506,916 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.62.The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

WTER Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -700.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WTER.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 7.00% of WTER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WTER stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,709,496, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 12.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 327,872 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $354000.0 in WTER stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $342000.0 in WTER stock with ownership of nearly 1.214% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [NASDAQ:WTER] by around 293,237 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 84,555 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 2,778,542 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,156,334 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WTER stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 89,453 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 67,200 shares during the same period.