Market cap of Taronis Technologies Inc. [TRNX] reaches 60.44M – now what?

Taronis Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: TRNX] price surged by 3.60 percent to reach at $0.01. A sum of 40897670 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 41.70M shares. Taronis Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $0.3162 and dropped to a low of $0.27 until finishing in the latest session at $0.29.

Guru’s Opinion on Taronis Technologies Inc. [TRNX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Taronis Technologies Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

TRNX Stock Performance Analysis:

Taronis Technologies Inc. [TRNX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.36. With this latest performance, TRNX shares gained by 66.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.12 for Taronis Technologies Inc. [TRNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2639, while it was recorded at 0.2821 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3146 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Taronis Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Taronis Technologies Inc. [TRNX] shares currently have an operating margin of -154.20 and a Gross Margin at +31.12. Taronis Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -154.81.

Return on Total Capital for TRNX is now -90.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -92.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -96.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -76.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Taronis Technologies Inc. [TRNX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.26. Additionally, TRNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Taronis Technologies Inc. [TRNX] managed to generate an average of -$172,837 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Taronis Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

TRNX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Taronis Technologies Inc. posted -10/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -15/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRNX.

Taronis Technologies Inc. [TRNX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.70% of TRNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRNX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 707,711, which is approximately 21.551% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; OXFORD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP, holding 162,962 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $46000.0 in TRNX stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $43000.0 in TRNX stock with ownership of nearly 68.934% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Taronis Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Taronis Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:TRNX] by around 435,409 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 278,305 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 531,375 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,245,089 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRNX stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 228,100 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 131,660 shares during the same period.