Market cap of Sequential Brands Group Inc. [SQBG] reaches 12.25M – now what?

Sequential Brands Group Inc. [NASDAQ: SQBG] price surged by 12.89 percent to reach at $0.02. A sum of 2397636 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 193.86K shares. Sequential Brands Group Inc. shares reached a high of $0.215 and dropped to a low of $0.1644 until finishing in the latest session at $0.19.

The average equity rating for SQBG stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sequential Brands Group Inc. [SQBG]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Sequential Brands Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price from $6 to $1.50. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2017, representing the official price target for Sequential Brands Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while FBR & Co. analysts kept a Outperform rating on SQBG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sequential Brands Group Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for SQBG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for SQBG in the course of the last twelve months was 3.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

SQBG Stock Performance Analysis:

Sequential Brands Group Inc. [SQBG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.61. With this latest performance, SQBG shares gained by 0.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SQBG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.01 for Sequential Brands Group Inc. [SQBG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1977, while it was recorded at 0.1723 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3132 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sequential Brands Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Sequential Brands Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

SQBG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sequential Brands Group Inc. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -64.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SQBG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sequential Brands Group Inc. go to 15.00%.

Sequential Brands Group Inc. [SQBG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 41.70% of SQBG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SQBG stocks are: PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. with ownership of 8,463,319, which is approximately -11.612% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; CARLYLE GROUP INC., holding 6,369,812 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.07 million in SQBG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $245000.0 in SQBG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Sequential Brands Group Inc. [NASDAQ:SQBG] by around 110,320 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 3,542,990 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 15,959,344 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,612,654 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SQBG stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,301 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 689,506 shares during the same period.