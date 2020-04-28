Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Market cap of Hyatt Hotels Corporation [H] reaches 5.71B – now what?

By Misty Lee
Hyatt Hotels Corporation [NYSE: H] gained 5.89% or 3.1 points to close at $55.73 with a heavy trading volume of 1940615 shares. It opened the trading session at $53.70, the shares rose to $56.54 and dropped to $53.26, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for H points out that the company has recorded -23.19% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -132.01% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.67M shares, H reached to a volume of 1940615 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hyatt Hotels Corporation [H]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for H shares is $62.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on H stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Hyatt Hotels Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $88 to $91. The new note on the price target was released on September 19, 2019, representing the official price target for Hyatt Hotels Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Market Perform rating on H stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hyatt Hotels Corporation is set at 4.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for H stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.38.

Trading performance analysis for H stock

Hyatt Hotels Corporation [H] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.85. With this latest performance, H shares gained by 8.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for H stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.88 for Hyatt Hotels Corporation [H]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.97, while it was recorded at 54.20 for the last single week of trading, and 74.09 for the last 200 days.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation [H]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Hyatt Hotels Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation [H]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hyatt Hotels Corporation posted 0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.28/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 60.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for H. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hyatt Hotels Corporation go to 3.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hyatt Hotels Corporation [H]

There are presently around $1,980 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of H stocks are: SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. with ownership of 5,381,209, which is approximately 6.475% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; BAMCO INC /NY/, holding 4,523,144 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $238.05 million in H stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $173.16 million in H stock with ownership of nearly -4.648% of the company’s market capitalization.

101 institutional holders increased their position in Hyatt Hotels Corporation [NYSE:H] by around 3,486,613 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 5,250,768 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 28,888,091 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,625,472 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. H stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 978,580 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 1,356,994 shares during the same period.

