Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Market cap of Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO] reaches 551.09M – now what?

By Caleb Clifford
Aptose Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: APTO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -10.71% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.88%. Over the last 12 months, APTO stock rose by 261.58%. The one-year Aptose Biosciences Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -50.1. The average equity rating for APTO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $551.09 million, with 75.08 million shares outstanding and 69.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 976.55K shares, APTO stock reached a trading volume of 2649187 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APTO shares is $4.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APTO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $6 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on February 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Aptose Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on APTO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aptose Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.68 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.30.

APTO Stock Performance Analysis:

Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.88. With this latest performance, APTO shares gained by 19.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 249.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 261.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.95 for Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.95, while it was recorded at 7.92 for the last single week of trading, and 4.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aptose Biosciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for APTO is now -49.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.63. Additionally, APTO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO] managed to generate an average of -$1,056,572 per employee.Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.80 and a Current Ratio set at 17.80.

APTO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aptose Biosciences Inc. posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.34/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 29.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APTO.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $251 million, or 35.10% of APTO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APTO stocks are: NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 6,053,830, which is approximately 41.858% of the company’s market cap and around 20.40% of the total institutional ownership; CONSONANCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 4,772,190 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.23 million in APTO stocks shares; and OPALEYE MANAGEMENT INC., currently with $33.58 million in APTO stock with ownership of nearly 467.361% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aptose Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in Aptose Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:APTO] by around 19,644,978 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 3,301,162 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 7,621,049 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,567,189 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APTO stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,268,089 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 210,017 shares during the same period.

Previous articleRobert W. Baird lifts Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?
Next articleNet Element Inc. [NETE] Stock trading around $2.48 per share: What’s Next?

