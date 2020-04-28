Market Analysts see The Boeing Company [BA] falling to $180. Time to buy?

The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] price plunged by -0.23 percent to reach at -$0.3. A sum of 34008334 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 24.56M shares. The Boeing Company shares reached a high of $131.20 and dropped to a low of $123.83 until finishing in the latest session at $128.68.

The one-year BA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.5. The average equity rating for BA stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Boeing Company [BA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BA shares is $154.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BA stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for The Boeing Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $150 to $175. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2020, representing the official price target for The Boeing Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $220, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on BA stock. On March 23, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for BA shares from 256 to 173.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Boeing Company is set at 14.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for BA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86.

BA Stock Performance Analysis:

The Boeing Company [BA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.40. With this latest performance, BA shares dropped by -28.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.98 for The Boeing Company [BA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 192.15, while it was recorded at 133.34 for the last single week of trading, and 310.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Boeing Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Boeing Company [BA] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.53 and a Gross Margin at +5.87. The Boeing Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.83.

Return on Total Capital for BA is now -11.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.45. Additionally, BA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 143.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Boeing Company [BA] managed to generate an average of -$3,948 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.The Boeing Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

BA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Boeing Company posted 3.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.16/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Boeing Company go to 12.33%.

The Boeing Company [BA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $48,789 million, or 68.00% of BA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 40,780,699, which is approximately 0.523% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 34,498,901 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.45 billion in BA stocks shares; and NEWPORT TRUST CO, currently with $3.96 billion in BA stock with ownership of nearly 0.728% of the company’s market capitalization.

979 institutional holders increased their position in The Boeing Company [NYSE:BA] by around 26,338,206 shares. Additionally, 1,120 investors decreased positions by around 36,918,588 shares, while 192 investors held positions by with 315,007,288 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 378,264,082 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BA stock had 223 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,518,976 shares, while 234 institutional investors sold positions of 5,198,821 shares during the same period.