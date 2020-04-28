Tuesday, April 28, 2020
type here...
Industry

Market Analysts see Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] gaining to $146. Time to buy?

By Annabelle Farmer
0
0

Must read

Industry

FGL Holdings [FG] Stock trading around $10.25 per share: What’s Next?

Brandon Evans - 0
FGL Holdings traded at a high on 04/24/20, posting a 1.38 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.25. The results...
Read more
Market

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] stock Upgrade by Wunderlich analyst, price target now $17

Caleb Clifford - 0
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.00% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease...
Read more
Finance

CarMax Inc. [KMX] Stock trading around $64.91 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
CarMax Inc. surged by $1.33 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $65.545 during the day while it...
Read more
Finance

Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] moved down -2.09: Why It’s Important

Caleb Clifford - 0
Darden Restaurants Inc. traded at a low on 04/23/20, posting a -2.09 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $66.87. The...
Read more

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [NYSE: FIS] closed the trading session at $127.64 on 04/27/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $124.18, while the highest price level was $128.00. The stocks have a year to date performance of -8.23 percent and weekly performance of 4.09 percent. The stock has been moved at -1.22 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.24 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.81 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.83M shares, FIS reached to a volume of 3383908 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FIS shares is $150.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FIS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $136, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on FIS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. is set at 6.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for FIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for FIS in the course of the last twelve months was 51.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

FIS stock trade performance evaluation

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.09. With this latest performance, FIS shares gained by 3.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.40 for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 128.76, while it was recorded at 122.91 for the last single week of trading, and 134.37 for the last 200 days.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.03 and a Gross Margin at +36.03. Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.88.

Return on Total Capital for FIS is now 3.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.04. Additionally, FIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] managed to generate an average of $5,418 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fidelity National Information Services Inc. posted 1.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.54/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -24.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. go to 12.55%.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $70,493 million, or 92.30% of FIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,718,564, which is approximately 1.039% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,820,457 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.26 billion in FIS stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $5.23 billion in FIS stock with ownership of nearly -9.875% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 582 institutional holders increased their position in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [NYSE:FIS] by around 32,698,185 shares. Additionally, 447 investors decreased positions by around 33,552,291 shares, while 155 investors held positions by with 494,417,166 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 560,667,642 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FIS stock had 140 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,848,228 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 4,276,445 shares during the same period.

Previous articleThe Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] Revenue clocked in at $14.75 billion, down -53.07% YTD: What’s Next?
Next articleJefferies slashes price target on Extended Stay America Inc. [STAY] – find out why.

More articles

Industry

Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] moved up 1.20: Why It’s Important

Caleb Clifford - 0
Monster Beverage Corporation surged by $0.72 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $60.74 during the day while...
Read more
Industry

International Game Technology PLC [IGT] fell -52.71% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
International Game Technology PLC closed the trading session at $7.08 on 04/27/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of...
Read more
Industry

Market cap of Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY] reaches 979.44M – now what?

Misty Lee - 0
Colony Capital Inc. surged by $0.12 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $2.095 during the day while...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Companies

Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] Revenue clocked in at $2.05 billion, down -49.39% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Synovus Financial Corp. stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.49% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more
Market

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] Is Currently 5.89 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
TherapeuticsMD Inc. gained 5.89% on the last trading session, reaching $0.98 price per share at the time. TherapeuticsMD Inc. represents 268.11 million in...
Read more
Industry

Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] moved up 1.20: Why It’s Important

Caleb Clifford - 0
Monster Beverage Corporation surged by $0.72 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $60.74 during the day while...
Read more
Finance

why News Corporation [NWSA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $13.34

Brandon Evans - 0
News Corporation traded at a high on 04/27/20, posting a 7.13 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $9.46. The results...
Read more
Companies

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF] Stock trading around $10.61 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. price surged by 16.59 percent to reach at $1.51. A sum of 2948143 shares traded at recent session while...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Companies

Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] Revenue clocked in at $2.05 billion, down -49.39% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Synovus Financial Corp. stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.49% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more
Market

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] Is Currently 5.89 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
TherapeuticsMD Inc. gained 5.89% on the last trading session, reaching $0.98 price per share at the time. TherapeuticsMD Inc. represents 268.11 million in...
Read more

Popular Category