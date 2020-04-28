Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] is -56.10% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: MPC] jumped around 0.69 points on Monday, while shares priced at $26.45 at the close of the session, up 2.68%. Marathon Petroleum Corporation stock is now -56.10% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MPC Stock saw the intraday high of $26.58 and lowest of $25.04 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 69.65, which means current price is +73.33% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.22M shares, MPC reached a trading volume of 7690820 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPC shares is $49.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPC stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Marathon Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen dropped their target price from $54 to $29. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Marathon Petroleum Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Petroleum Corporation is set at 2.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPC in the course of the last twelve months was 6.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has MPC stock performed recently?

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.44. With this latest performance, MPC shares gained by 14.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.18 for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.79, while it was recorded at 25.31 for the last single week of trading, and 51.14 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.15 and a Gross Margin at +7.76. Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.14.

Return on Total Capital for MPC is now 8.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.95. Additionally, MPC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 89.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] managed to generate an average of $43,277 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.29.Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Marathon Petroleum Corporation posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -280.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Petroleum Corporation go to -0.35%.

Insider trade positions for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]

There are presently around $12,959 million, or 78.70% of MPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 57,679,661, which is approximately 4.938% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 53,872,573 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.39 billion in MPC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $834.31 million in MPC stock with ownership of nearly 1.142% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Petroleum Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 526 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:MPC] by around 46,644,321 shares. Additionally, 583 investors decreased positions by around 49,281,223 shares, while 149 investors held positions by with 407,150,078 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 503,075,622 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPC stock had 154 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,766,528 shares, while 148 institutional investors sold positions of 10,762,412 shares during the same period.