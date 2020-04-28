Macquarie slashes price target on Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] – find out why.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CNK] closed the trading session at $13.25 on 04/27/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.2665, while the highest price level was $13.79. The stocks have a year to date performance of -60.86 percent and weekly performance of -2.00 percent. The stock has been moved at -63.61 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.50 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -58.44 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.71M shares, CNK reached to a volume of 5587862 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNK shares is $21.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Cinemark Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price from $14 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Cinemark Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $32 to $19, while MKM Partners kept a Buy rating on CNK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cinemark Holdings Inc. is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNK in the course of the last twelve months was 15.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

CNK stock trade performance evaluation

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.00. With this latest performance, CNK shares gained by 4.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.45 for Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.66, while it was recorded at 12.87 for the last single week of trading, and 31.04 for the last 200 days.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.41 and a Gross Margin at +17.69. Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.79.

Return on Total Capital for CNK is now 9.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 235.08. Additionally, CNK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 218.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] managed to generate an average of $8,646 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 35.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cinemark Holdings Inc. posted 0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.25/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cinemark Holdings Inc. go to 7.63%.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,556 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,160,241, which is approximately 5.587% of the company’s market cap and around 5.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,007,272 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $122.09 million in CNK stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $93.54 million in CNK stock with ownership of nearly 27.635% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cinemark Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 182 institutional holders increased their position in Cinemark Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CNK] by around 15,288,288 shares. Additionally, 159 investors decreased positions by around 9,167,145 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 103,049,719 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 127,505,152 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNK stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,537,023 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 1,849,756 shares during the same period.