Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] stock Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group analyst, price target now $42

Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE: KSS] traded at a high on 04/27/20, posting a 17.72 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $18.60. The results of the trading session contributed to over 16123219 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Kohl’s Corporation stands at 11.12% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.65%.

The market cap for KSS stock reached $2.86 billion, with 154.00 million shares outstanding and 152.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.23M shares, KSS reached a trading volume of 16123219 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KSS shares is $26.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KSS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Kohl’s Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $48 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Kohl’s Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Neutral rating on KSS stock. On January 08, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for KSS shares from 56 to 53.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kohl’s Corporation is set at 2.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for KSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for KSS in the course of the last twelve months was 7.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has KSS stock performed recently?

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.03. With this latest performance, KSS shares gained by 3.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.17 for Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.80, while it was recorded at 16.48 for the last single week of trading, and 43.15 for the last 200 days.

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.07 and a Gross Margin at +34.63. Kohl’s Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.46.

Return on Total Capital for KSS is now 11.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 113.91. Additionally, KSS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 107.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] managed to generate an average of $5,664 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 907.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.48.Kohl’s Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kohl’s Corporation posted 0.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.67/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KSS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kohl’s Corporation go to -7.47%.

Insider trade positions for Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]

There are presently around $2,377 million, or 99.60% of KSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KSS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,368,638, which is approximately -0.667% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,842,032 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $234.5 million in KSS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $135.18 million in KSS stock with ownership of nearly -0.528% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kohl’s Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 259 institutional holders increased their position in Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE:KSS] by around 16,886,435 shares. Additionally, 324 investors decreased positions by around 19,580,212 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 113,966,757 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 150,433,404 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KSS stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,809,678 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 4,562,764 shares during the same period.