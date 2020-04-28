Tuesday, April 28, 2020
type here...
Industry

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] Stock trading around $9.30 per share: What’s Next?

By Misty Lee
0
0

Must read

Finance

Intel Corporation [INTC] is -0.63% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Intel Corporation traded at a high on 04/27/20, posting a 0.35 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $59.47. The results...
Read more
Market

why Energous Corporation [WATT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.00

Brandon Evans - 0
Energous Corporation gained 155.98% on the last trading session, reaching $2.67 price per share at the time. Energous Corporation represents 34.69 million in...
Read more
Finance

HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA] fell -28.64% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
HCA Healthcare Inc. traded at a low on 04/21/20, posting a -4.49 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $105.47. The...
Read more
Market

V.F. Corporation [VFC] moved up 1.74: Why It’s Important

Brandon Evans - 0
V.F. Corporation price surged by 1.74 percent to reach at $0.93. A sum of 1879040 shares traded at recent session while its average...
Read more

Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE: KIM] closed the trading session at $9.30 on 04/27/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.56, while the highest price level was $9.32. The stocks have a year to date performance of -55.09 percent and weekly performance of 8.64 percent. The stock has been moved at -56.05 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -17.84 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -53.80 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.59M shares, KIM reached to a volume of 10850673 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KIM shares is $14.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KIM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Kimco Realty Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Kimco Realty Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on KIM stock. On December 18, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for KIM shares from 22 to 21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kimco Realty Corporation is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for KIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for KIM in the course of the last twelve months was 38.48.

KIM stock trade performance evaluation

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.64. With this latest performance, KIM shares dropped by -17.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.05 for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.69, while it was recorded at 8.63 for the last single week of trading, and 18.20 for the last 200 days.

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.68 and a Gross Margin at +47.77. Kimco Realty Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.83.

Return on Total Capital for KIM is now 2.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 111.17. Additionally, KIM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 111.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] managed to generate an average of $812,761 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kimco Realty Corporation posted 0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KIM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kimco Realty Corporation go to 4.60%.

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,371 million, or 93.80% of KIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KIM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 70,808,174, which is approximately 0.687% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 39,577,835 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $340.37 million in KIM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $274.34 million in KIM stock with ownership of nearly -3.569% of the company’s market capitalization.

197 institutional holders increased their position in Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE:KIM] by around 25,477,250 shares. Additionally, 215 investors decreased positions by around 16,692,549 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 349,808,383 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 391,978,182 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KIM stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,946,819 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 2,859,500 shares during the same period.

Previous articleSociete Generale lifts Morgan Stanley [MS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?
Next articleQEP Resources Inc. [QEP] Stock trading around $0.48 per share: What’s Next?

More articles

Industry

Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] moved up 8.04: Why It’s Important

Caleb Clifford - 0
Wynn Resorts Limited closed the trading session at $82.77 on 04/27/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $77.12,...
Read more
Industry

First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] fell -47.22% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
First Horizon National Corporation surged by $0.73 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $8.89 during the day...
Read more
Industry

Market Analysts see STORE Capital Corporation [STOR] falling to $17. Time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
STORE Capital Corporation surged by $1.25 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $17.21 during the day while...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Companies

Stage Stores Inc. [SSI] Revenue clocked in at $1.68 billion, down -90.79% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Stage Stores Inc. price surged by 91.13 percent to reach at $0.36. A sum of 5817833 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more
Market

US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] Is Currently 4.15 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
US Foods Holding Corp. gained 4.15% or 0.81 points to close at $20.32 with a heavy trading volume of 5864393 shares. It opened...
Read more
Industry

Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] moved up 8.04: Why It’s Important

Caleb Clifford - 0
Wynn Resorts Limited closed the trading session at $82.77 on 04/27/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $77.12,...
Read more
Finance

why Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.00

Brandon Evans - 0
Remark Holdings Inc. jumped around 0.03 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.41 at the close of the session, up 6.87%. Remark...
Read more
Companies

Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] Stock trading around $0.81 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Washington Prime Group Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 17.88% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Companies

Stage Stores Inc. [SSI] Revenue clocked in at $1.68 billion, down -90.79% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Stage Stores Inc. price surged by 91.13 percent to reach at $0.36. A sum of 5817833 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more
Market

US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] Is Currently 4.15 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
US Foods Holding Corp. gained 4.15% or 0.81 points to close at $20.32 with a heavy trading volume of 5864393 shares. It opened...
Read more

Popular Category