Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KALA] is 200.54% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Misty Lee
Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: KALA] price surged by 18.10 percent to reach at $1.7. A sum of 1738720 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.36M shares. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $11.34 and dropped to a low of $9.4605 until finishing in the latest session at $11.09.

The one-year KALA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.01. The average equity rating for KALA stock is currently 1.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KALA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KALA shares is $17.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KALA stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill dropped their target price from $9 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2019, representing the official price target for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on KALA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for KALA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 97.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.59.

KALA Stock Performance Analysis:

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KALA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.58. With this latest performance, KALA shares gained by 51.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 198.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KALA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.01 for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KALA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.71, while it was recorded at 9.75 for the last single week of trading, and 5.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KALA] shares currently have an operating margin of -1452.49 and a Gross Margin at +53.11. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1553.29.

Return on Total Capital for KALA is now -52.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -56.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -140.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -50.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KALA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 340.78. Additionally, KALA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 336.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KALA] managed to generate an average of -$693,728 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

KALA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.75/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KALA.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KALA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $228 million, or 67.80% of KALA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KALA stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 4,537,478, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, holding 3,447,840 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.38 million in KALA stocks shares; and CAXTON CORP, currently with $13.93 million in KALA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:KALA] by around 3,832,045 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 2,885,638 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 17,521,743 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,239,426 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KALA stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,999,952 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 1,599,783 shares during the same period.

