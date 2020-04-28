Jefferies Upgrade Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. [MMP]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. [NYSE: MMP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.08% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.32%. Over the last 12 months, MMP stock dropped by -31.88%. The one-year Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.7. The average equity rating for MMP stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.60 billion, with 229.70 million shares outstanding and 227.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.32M shares, MMP stock reached a trading volume of 1682305 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. [MMP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMP shares is $50.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMP stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $53 to $42. The new note on the price target was released on April 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. stock. On March 25, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for MMP shares from 75 to 59.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. is set at 2.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

MMP Stock Performance Analysis:

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. [MMP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.32. With this latest performance, MMP shares gained by 21.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.51 for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. [MMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.84, while it was recorded at 40.17 for the last single week of trading, and 58.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. [MMP] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.50 and a Gross Margin at +46.52. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.45.

Return on Total Capital for MMP is now 15.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. [MMP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 179.60. Additionally, MMP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 178.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. [MMP] managed to generate an average of $541,852 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

MMP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. posted 0.91/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.99/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MMP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. go to -4.60%.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. [MMP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,147 million, or 69.10% of MMP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MMP stocks are: TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C. with ownership of 16,920,669, which is approximately -6.175% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; ALPS ADVISORS INC, holding 12,598,596 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $510.87 million in MMP stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $406.12 million in MMP stock with ownership of nearly 0.296% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 248 institutional holders increased their position in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. [NYSE:MMP] by around 11,166,558 shares. Additionally, 285 investors decreased positions by around 7,506,736 shares, while 181 investors held positions by with 132,926,647 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 151,599,941 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MMP stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,247,387 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 739,466 shares during the same period.