Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] Revenue clocked in at $9.52 billion, up 3.41% YTD: What’s Next?

Hormel Foods Corporation [NYSE: HRL] closed the trading session at $46.65 on 04/27/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $45.845, while the highest price level was $47.10. The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.41 percent and weekly performance of -6.55 percent. The stock has been moved at 14.14 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.01 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.36 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.18M shares, HRL reached to a volume of 4304017 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HRL shares is $43.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HRL stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Hormel Foods Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 26, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 25, 2019, representing the official price target for Hormel Foods Corporation stock. On April 23, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for HRL shares from 40 to 36.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hormel Foods Corporation is set at 1.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for HRL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for HRL in the course of the last twelve months was 158.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

HRL stock trade performance evaluation

Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.55. With this latest performance, HRL shares gained by 4.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HRL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.34 for Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.89, while it was recorded at 47.56 for the last single week of trading, and 43.98 for the last 200 days.

Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.32 and a Gross Margin at +19.81. Hormel Foods Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.31.

Return on Total Capital for HRL is now 18.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.22. Additionally, HRL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] managed to generate an average of $52,064 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.14.Hormel Foods Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hormel Foods Corporation posted 0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.45/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HRL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hormel Foods Corporation go to 4.00%.

Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11,420 million, or 47.30% of HRL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HRL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,613,026, which is approximately 0.749% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 30,086,540 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.4 billion in HRL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.34 billion in HRL stock with ownership of nearly -0.947% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hormel Foods Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 304 institutional holders increased their position in Hormel Foods Corporation [NYSE:HRL] by around 16,852,080 shares. Additionally, 242 investors decreased positions by around 8,846,595 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 219,304,021 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 245,002,696 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HRL stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,588,232 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 1,805,833 shares during the same period.