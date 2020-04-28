Tuesday, April 28, 2020
GameStop Corp. [GME] Stock trading around $5.82 per share: What’s Next?

By Misty Lee
GameStop Corp. [NYSE: GME] stock went on an upward path that rose over 22.01% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.74%. Over the last 12 months, GME stock dropped by -34.53%. The one-year GameStop Corp. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -45.86. The average equity rating for GME stock is currently 3.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $390.29 million, with 67.06 million shares outstanding and 56.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.96M shares, GME stock reached a trading volume of 7058485 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on GameStop Corp. [GME]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GME shares is $3.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GME stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for GameStop Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $5 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2019, representing the official price target for GameStop Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4 to $2.50, while BofA/Merrill kept a Underperform rating on GME stock. On June 05, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for GME shares from 9 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GameStop Corp. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for GME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.45.

GME Stock Performance Analysis:

GameStop Corp. [GME] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.74. With this latest performance, GME shares gained by 31.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.26 for GameStop Corp. [GME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.10, while it was recorded at 4.99 for the last single week of trading, and 4.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into GameStop Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GameStop Corp. [GME] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.71 and a Gross Margin at +29.52. GameStop Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.18.

Return on Total Capital for GME is now 2.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GameStop Corp. [GME] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 194.36. Additionally, GME Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 155.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GameStop Corp. [GME] managed to generate an average of -$33,171 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 46.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.88.GameStop Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

GME Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GameStop Corp. posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 333.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GME.

GameStop Corp. [GME] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $441 million, or 95.00% of GME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GME stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 11,620,067, which is approximately -14.182% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,271,702 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $53.77 million in GME stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $45.39 million in GME stock with ownership of nearly -1.74% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GameStop Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in GameStop Corp. [NYSE:GME] by around 8,063,202 shares. Additionally, 140 investors decreased positions by around 18,968,450 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 65,486,879 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 92,518,531 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GME stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,409,467 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 5,716,900 shares during the same period.

