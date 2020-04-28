FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] is -5.18% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

FuelCell Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: FCEL] price surged by 13.88 percent to reach at $0.29. A sum of 26014742 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 14.68M shares. FuelCell Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $2.42 and dropped to a low of $2.09 until finishing in the latest session at $2.38.

The one-year FCEL stock forecast points to a potential downside of -36.0. The average equity rating for FCEL stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FCEL shares is $1.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FCEL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for FuelCell Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2020, representing the official price target for FuelCell Energy Inc. stock. On June 06, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for FCEL shares from 2.75 to 1.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FuelCell Energy Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for FCEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

FCEL Stock Performance Analysis:

FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 47.83. With this latest performance, FCEL shares gained by 44.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 641.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FCEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.27 for FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.72, while it was recorded at 1.93 for the last single week of trading, and 1.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into FuelCell Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] shares currently have an operating margin of -76.65 and a Gross Margin at -1.50. FuelCell Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -132.90.

Return on Total Capital for FCEL is now -17.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 91.11. Additionally, FCEL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 132.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] managed to generate an average of -$150,069 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.FuelCell Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

FCEL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, FuelCell Energy Inc. posted -2.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.86/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -10.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FCEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FuelCell Energy Inc. go to 15.00%.

FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $41 million, or 10.30% of FCEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FCEL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,401,080, which is approximately 90.054% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,726,258 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.79 million in FCEL stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $2.96 million in FCEL stock with ownership of nearly 85.845% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FuelCell Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in FuelCell Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:FCEL] by around 12,808,132 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 2,507,450 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 4,291,566 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,607,148 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FCEL stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,304,883 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,701,983 shares during the same period.