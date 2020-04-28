Ford Motor Company [F] Is Currently 6.16 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Ford Motor Company [NYSE: F] gained 6.16% or 0.3 points to close at $5.17 with a heavy trading volume of 90437675 shares. It opened the trading session at $4.91, the shares rose to $5.19 and dropped to $4.88, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for F points out that the company has recorded -39.88% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -30.56% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 96.97M shares, F reached to a volume of 90437675 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ford Motor Company [F]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for F shares is $6.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on F stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Ford Motor Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Ford Motor Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $4.30, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on F stock. On February 07, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for F shares from 11 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ford Motor Company is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for F stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for F in the course of the last twelve months was 2.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for F stock

Ford Motor Company [F] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.82. With this latest performance, F shares dropped by -1.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for F stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.37 for Ford Motor Company [F]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.70, while it was recorded at 4.89 for the last single week of trading, and 8.27 for the last 200 days.

Ford Motor Company [F]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ford Motor Company [F] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.35 and a Gross Margin at +12.26. Ford Motor Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.03.

Return on Total Capital for F is now 0.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ford Motor Company [F] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 472.26. Additionally, F Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 308.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ford Motor Company [F] managed to generate an average of $247 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Ford Motor Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Ford Motor Company [F]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ford Motor Company posted 0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.27/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 63.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for F. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ford Motor Company go to -11.38%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ford Motor Company [F]

There are presently around $10,471 million, or 56.70% of F stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of F stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 308,683,273, which is approximately 3.352% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 306,343,834 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.49 billion in F stocks shares; and NEWPORT TRUST CO, currently with $883.09 million in F stock with ownership of nearly -2.208% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ford Motor Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 539 institutional holders increased their position in Ford Motor Company [NYSE:F] by around 95,994,047 shares. Additionally, 565 investors decreased positions by around 91,553,687 shares, while 147 investors held positions by with 1,962,497,887 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,150,045,621 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. F stock had 139 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,296,790 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 5,000,615 shares during the same period.