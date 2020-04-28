For Lyft Inc. [LYFT], Argus sees a rise to $39. What next?

Lyft Inc. [NASDAQ: LYFT] jumped around 2.36 points on Monday, while shares priced at $34.32 at the close of the session, up 7.38%. Lyft Inc. stock is now -20.22% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LYFT Stock saw the intraday high of $34.84 and lowest of $32.02 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 68.33, which means current price is +135.69% above from all time high which was touched on 02/11/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.62M shares, LYFT reached a trading volume of 9789976 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lyft Inc. [LYFT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYFT shares is $51.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYFT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Lyft Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities dropped their target price from $55 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on April 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Lyft Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on LYFT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lyft Inc. is set at 2.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.11.

How has LYFT stock performed recently?

Lyft Inc. [LYFT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.02. With this latest performance, LYFT shares gained by 14.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.03 for Lyft Inc. [LYFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.09, while it was recorded at 31.26 for the last single week of trading, and 43.95 for the last 200 days.

Lyft Inc. [LYFT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lyft Inc. [LYFT] shares currently have an operating margin of -74.74 and a Gross Margin at +22.22. Lyft Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -71.97.

Return on Total Capital for LYFT is now -96.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -94.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -101.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -55.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lyft Inc. [LYFT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.69. Additionally, LYFT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lyft Inc. [LYFT] managed to generate an average of -$457,899 per employee.Lyft Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Lyft Inc. [LYFT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lyft Inc. posted -48.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -5.8/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -736.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LYFT.

Insider trade positions for Lyft Inc. [LYFT]

There are presently around $6,026 million, or 60.80% of LYFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYFT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 42,686,898, which is approximately 147.164% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,662,156 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $564.48 million in LYFT stocks shares; and AH EQUITY PARTNERS III (PARALLEL), L.L.C., currently with $287.67 million in LYFT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

247 institutional holders increased their position in Lyft Inc. [NASDAQ:LYFT] by around 69,416,628 shares. Additionally, 140 investors decreased positions by around 13,785,443 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 105,331,667 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 188,533,738 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LYFT stock had 116 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,335,717 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 2,515,598 shares during the same period.