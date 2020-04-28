For Exelon Corporation [EXC], Vertical Research sees a rise to $54. What next?

Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ: EXC] price surged by 3.35 percent to reach at $1.23. A sum of 4116785 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.29M shares. Exelon Corporation shares reached a high of $37.96 and dropped to a low of $36.84 until finishing in the latest session at $37.83.

The one-year EXC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.48. The average equity rating for EXC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Exelon Corporation [EXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXC shares is $48.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for Exelon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Exelon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $56 to $60, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on EXC stock. On August 13, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for EXC shares from 54 to 52.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelon Corporation is set at 2.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

EXC Stock Performance Analysis:

Exelon Corporation [EXC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.04. With this latest performance, EXC shares gained by 3.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.37 for Exelon Corporation [EXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.46, while it was recorded at 36.72 for the last single week of trading, and 44.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Exelon Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exelon Corporation [EXC] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.43 and a Gross Margin at +17.58. Exelon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.72.

Return on Total Capital for EXC is now 5.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Exelon Corporation [EXC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 122.05. Additionally, EXC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 102.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Exelon Corporation [EXC] managed to generate an average of $89,750 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Exelon Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

EXC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Exelon Corporation posted 0.87/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.87/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelon Corporation go to -2.45%.

Exelon Corporation [EXC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $28,120 million, or 81.00% of EXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 84,289,519, which is approximately 1.012% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 72,400,077 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.65 billion in EXC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.2 billion in EXC stock with ownership of nearly -1.531% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exelon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 436 institutional holders increased their position in Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ:EXC] by around 73,288,679 shares. Additionally, 471 investors decreased positions by around 72,452,434 shares, while 145 investors held positions by with 622,554,237 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 768,295,350 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXC stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,840,858 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 7,563,610 shares during the same period.