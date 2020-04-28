Tuesday, April 28, 2020
FireEye Inc. [FEYE] is -30.31% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Caleb Clifford
FireEye Inc. [NASDAQ: FEYE] price surged by 2.31 percent to reach at $0.26. A sum of 3344315 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.17M shares. FireEye Inc. shares reached a high of $11.60 and dropped to a low of $11.235 until finishing in the latest session at $11.52.

The one-year FEYE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.68. The average equity rating for FEYE stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on FireEye Inc. [FEYE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FEYE shares is $15.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FEYE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for FireEye Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 05, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2020, representing the official price target for FireEye Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $19 to $22, while SunTrust kept a Buy rating on FEYE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FireEye Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for FEYE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for FEYE in the course of the last twelve months was 114.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

FEYE Stock Performance Analysis:

FireEye Inc. [FEYE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.93. With this latest performance, FEYE shares dropped by -2.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FEYE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.94 for FireEye Inc. [FEYE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.74, while it was recorded at 10.99 for the last single week of trading, and 14.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into FireEye Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FireEye Inc. [FEYE] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.47 and a Gross Margin at +63.43. FireEye Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.95.

Return on Total Capital for FEYE is now -11.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FireEye Inc. [FEYE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 156.70. Additionally, FEYE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 137.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FireEye Inc. [FEYE] managed to generate an average of -$75,709 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.FireEye Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

FEYE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, FireEye Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FEYE.

FireEye Inc. [FEYE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,877 million, or 77.40% of FEYE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FEYE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,035,095, which is approximately 2.145% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 15,168,014 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.79 million in FEYE stocks shares; and CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $150.58 million in FEYE stock with ownership of nearly -9.582% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FireEye Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 155 institutional holders increased their position in FireEye Inc. [NASDAQ:FEYE] by around 19,990,980 shares. Additionally, 142 investors decreased positions by around 20,965,192 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 125,764,942 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 166,721,114 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FEYE stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,941,082 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 3,798,491 shares during the same period.

