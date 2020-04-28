Exane BNP Paribas lifts Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [NYSE: AXTA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.74% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.19%. Over the last 12 months, AXTA stock dropped by -29.50%. The one-year Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.38. The average equity rating for AXTA stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.44 billion, with 232.03 million shares outstanding and 232.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.54M shares, AXTA stock reached a trading volume of 2296090 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXTA shares is $22.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on AXTA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXTA in the course of the last twelve months was 9.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

AXTA Stock Performance Analysis:

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.19. With this latest performance, AXTA shares gained by 9.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.79 for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.21, while it was recorded at 18.18 for the last single week of trading, and 27.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.48 and a Gross Margin at +32.92. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.56.

Return on Total Capital for AXTA is now 11.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 290.42. Additionally, AXTA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 285.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 73.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] managed to generate an average of $17,786 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

AXTA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. posted 0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 54.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXTA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. go to 4.90%.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,164 million, or 97.90% of AXTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXTA stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 24,264,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,847,493 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $366.19 million in AXTA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $218.54 million in AXTA stock with ownership of nearly 7.219% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 209 institutional holders increased their position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [NYSE:AXTA] by around 28,120,658 shares. Additionally, 166 investors decreased positions by around 30,724,656 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 166,872,126 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 225,717,440 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXTA stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,339,812 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 8,291,987 shares during the same period.