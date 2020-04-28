Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [EPRT] Is Currently 7.32 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: EPRT] jumped around 0.79 points on Monday, while shares priced at $11.58 at the close of the session, up 7.32%. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. stock is now -53.33% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EPRT Stock saw the intraday high of $12.03 and lowest of $11.32 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 29.34, which means current price is +90.46% above from all time high which was touched on 02/11/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.59M shares, EPRT reached a trading volume of 1899476 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [EPRT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPRT shares is $18.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while CapitalOne analysts kept a Overweight rating on EPRT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for EPRT in the course of the last twelve months was 152.17.

How has EPRT stock performed recently?

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [EPRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.34. With this latest performance, EPRT shares dropped by -23.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.80 for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [EPRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.53, while it was recorded at 10.56 for the last single week of trading, and 22.30 for the last 200 days.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [EPRT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [EPRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.77 and a Gross Margin at +66.90. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.35.

Return on Total Capital for EPRT is now 2.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [EPRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.86. Additionally, EPRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [EPRT] managed to generate an average of $1,531,519 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Earnings analysis for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [EPRT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. go to 34.51%.

Insider trade positions for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [EPRT]

There are presently around $958 million, or 99.50% of EPRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EPRT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,235,222, which is approximately 94.488% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,193,716 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $99.2 million in EPRT stocks shares; and PGGM INVESTMENTS, currently with $76.21 million in EPRT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

127 institutional holders increased their position in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:EPRT] by around 16,407,869 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 14,215,471 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 58,149,647 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 88,772,987 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EPRT stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,589,281 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 3,860,706 shares during the same period.