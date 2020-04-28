Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Ecolab Inc. [ECL] Stock trading around $187.51 per share: What’s Next?

By Brandon Evans
Ecolab Inc. [NYSE: ECL] price surged by 4.13 percent to reach at $7.43. A sum of 1783325 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.71M shares. Ecolab Inc. shares reached a high of $189.00 and dropped to a low of $180.52 until finishing in the latest session at $187.51.

The one-year ECL stock forecast points to a potential downside of -12.0. The average equity rating for ECL stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ecolab Inc. [ECL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ECL shares is $167.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ECL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Ecolab Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Ecolab Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $178 to $200, while BofA/Merrill kept a Buy rating on ECL stock. On April 18, 2019, analysts increased their price target for ECL shares from 180 to 186.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ecolab Inc. is set at 8.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for ECL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for ECL in the course of the last twelve months was 50.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

ECL Stock Performance Analysis:

Ecolab Inc. [ECL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.41. With this latest performance, ECL shares gained by 15.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ECL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.91 for Ecolab Inc. [ECL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 175.98, while it was recorded at 177.51 for the last single week of trading, and 190.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ecolab Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ecolab Inc. [ECL] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.62 and a Gross Margin at +41.63. Ecolab Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.46.

Return on Total Capital for ECL is now 14.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ecolab Inc. [ECL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.82. Additionally, ECL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ecolab Inc. [ECL] managed to generate an average of $31,054 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.Ecolab Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

ECL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ecolab Inc. posted 1.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.02/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ECL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ecolab Inc. go to 9.73%.

Ecolab Inc. [ECL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $39,289 million, or 88.20% of ECL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ECL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,637,404, which is approximately 1.12% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,626,868 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.53 billion in ECL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.05 billion in ECL stock with ownership of nearly -1.172% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ecolab Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 596 institutional holders increased their position in Ecolab Inc. [NYSE:ECL] by around 11,208,502 shares. Additionally, 528 investors decreased positions by around 10,783,907 shares, while 180 investors held positions by with 196,182,541 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 218,174,950 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ECL stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,337,338 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 635,414 shares during the same period.

Previous articleMarket cap of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] reaches 48.51B – now what?
Next articleNautilus Inc. [NLS] Is Currently -7.70 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

