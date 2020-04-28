DraftKings Inc [DKNG] gain 82.43% so far this year. What now?

DraftKings Inc [NASDAQ: DKNG] traded at a high on 04/27/20, posting a 0.88 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $19.52. The results of the trading session contributed to over 9558252 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of DraftKings Inc stands at 12.94% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.80%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.38M shares, DKNG reached a trading volume of 9558252 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DraftKings Inc [DKNG]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for DraftKings Inc is set at 1.63

How has DKNG stock performed recently?

DraftKings Inc [DKNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.10. With this latest performance, DKNG shares gained by 47.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 98.17% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DKNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.05 for DraftKings Inc [DKNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.01, while it was recorded at 18.15 for the last single week of trading.

DraftKings Inc [DKNG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Insider trade positions for DraftKings Inc [DKNG]

59 institutional holders increased their position in DraftKings Inc [NASDAQ:DKNG] by around 18,096,251 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 4,614,337 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 6,359,829 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,070,417 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DKNG stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,962,059 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 582,100 shares during the same period.