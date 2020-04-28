Diamond S Shipping Inc. [DSSI] stock Initiated by Stifel analyst, price target now $18

Diamond S Shipping Inc. [NYSE: DSSI] traded at a high on 04/27/20, posting a 4.45 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $14.55. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1689773 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Diamond S Shipping Inc. stands at 10.75% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.78%.

The market cap for DSSI stock reached $582.15 million, with 40.01 million shares outstanding and 24.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 616.08K shares, DSSI reached a trading volume of 1689773 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Diamond S Shipping Inc. [DSSI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DSSI shares is $20.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DSSI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Diamond S Shipping Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diamond S Shipping Inc. is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for DSSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for DSSI in the course of the last twelve months was 9.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has DSSI stock performed recently?

Diamond S Shipping Inc. [DSSI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.75. With this latest performance, DSSI shares gained by 31.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DSSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.49 for Diamond S Shipping Inc. [DSSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.74, while it was recorded at 13.82 for the last single week of trading, and 12.58 for the last 200 days.

Diamond S Shipping Inc. [DSSI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Diamond S Shipping Inc. [DSSI] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.88 and a Gross Margin at +14.96. Diamond S Shipping Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.61.

Return on Total Capital for DSSI is now 2.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Diamond S Shipping Inc. [DSSI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.14. Additionally, DSSI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Diamond S Shipping Inc. [DSSI] managed to generate an average of -$206,800 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Diamond S Shipping Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for Diamond S Shipping Inc. [DSSI]

There are presently around $484 million, or 68.50% of DSSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DSSI stocks are: INVESCO PRIVATE CAPITAL, INC. with ownership of 9,700,130, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; WL ROSS & CO LLC, holding 8,940,130 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $124.54 million in DSSI stocks shares; and FIRST RESERVE GP XII LTD, currently with $49.45 million in DSSI stock with ownership of nearly -56.575% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Diamond S Shipping Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in Diamond S Shipping Inc. [NYSE:DSSI] by around 14,541,390 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 5,174,794 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 15,062,821 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,779,005 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DSSI stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,669,723 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 326,578 shares during the same period.